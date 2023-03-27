Winter Storm Warning issued March 27 at 6:40PM PDT until March 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, central and north-
central Klamath County as well as the mountains in far western
Lake County. This includes areas along Highway 97 between
Modoc Point and south of Crescent, areas across eastern
Klamath including Sprague River, Beatty, Bly, and portions of
Highway 140 between Dairy to west of Lakeview. The Winter
Weather advisory includes far northern Klamath County from
Crescent north and southern Klamath south of Modoc Point,
including Klamath Falls and surrounding areas.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour
possible tonight through Tuesday morning in the warning area.
The combination of strong winds and snow will result in
reduced visibilities and occasional whiteout conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.