Winter Storm Warning issued March 27 at 8:48PM PDT until March 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
14 inches. Snow accumulations around 4 inches near La Pine and
Sisters. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause blowing
and drifting of snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
are expected along the Cascade crest this evening through
Tuesday afternoon.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.