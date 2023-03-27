Winter Weather Advisory issued March 27 at 2:27PM PDT until March 28 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map