Winter Weather Advisory issued March 27 at 3:14AM PDT until March 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as
50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, central and north-central
Klamath County as well as the mountains in far western Lake
County. This includes areas along Highway 97 between Modoc Point
and south of Crescent, areas across eastern Klamath including
Sprague River, Beatty, Bly, and portions of Highway 140 between
Dairy to west of Lakeview. The Winter Weather advisory includes
far northern Klamath County from Crescent north and southern
Klamath south of Modoc Point, including Klamath Falls and
surrounding areas.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour possible
Monday night through Tuesday morning in the warning area. The
combination of strong winds and snow will result in reduced
visibilities and occasional whiteout conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.