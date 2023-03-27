Winter Weather Advisory issued March 27 at 3:51AM PDT until March 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts above 4500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day

Highlands.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 0.5-1.5 inches per hour

are expected this evening through Tuesday, especially for the

elevations above 4500 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.