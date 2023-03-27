Winter Weather Advisory issued March 27 at 8:48PM PDT until March 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches with higher amounts above 5000 feet. Local
winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause blowing and
drifting of snow.
* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day
Highlands.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening through Tuesday, especially for
the elevations above 5000 feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.