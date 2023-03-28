Winter Storm Warning issued March 28 at 2:40AM PDT until March 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.