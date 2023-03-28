Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:29 PM
Published 2:43 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 28 at 2:43PM PDT until March 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 to 3
inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content