Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 10:57AM PDT until March 28 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.

Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, central and north-

central Klamath County as well as the mountains in far western

Lake County. This includes areas along Highway 97 between

Modoc Point and south of Crescent, areas across eastern

Klamath including Sprague River, Beatty, Bly, and portions of

Highway 140 between Dairy to west of Lakeview. The Winter

Weather advisory includes far northern Klamath County from

Crescent north and southern Klamath south of Modoc Point,

including Klamath Falls and surrounding areas.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour

possible tonight through Tuesday morning in the warning area.

The combination of strong winds and snow will result in

reduced visibilities and occasional whiteout conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.