Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 2:40AM PDT until March 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 5 inches with higher amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day

Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.