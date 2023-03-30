Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 2:23PM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County,

including the city of Chemult. This includes highways 97 and 58.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective

action now.