Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 2:23PM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County,
including the city of Chemult. This includes highways 97 and 58.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective
action now.