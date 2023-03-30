Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 2:54PM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 12 to 30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South
Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in
winter weather situations. Slow down and allow extra time when
travelling. Practice your winter safety rules.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map