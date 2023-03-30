Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 8:46PM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in

winter weather situations. Slow down and allow extra time when

traveling. Practice your winter safety rules.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map