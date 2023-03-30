Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:41PM PDT until April 2 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day
Highlands.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.