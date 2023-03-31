Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 1:45PM PDT until April 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Modoc County, including portions

of Highway 299. In Oregon, Eastern Lake County including

portions of Highway 140, Highway 395 and Highway 31 including

Summer Lake.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur Saturday

from 5 AM to 5 PM.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.