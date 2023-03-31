Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 11:27AM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 3000
feet in elevation. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Those with recreation
plans in the Cascades this weekend should prepare for peak
winter conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower from around 3000
feet to 1000 feet behind a cold front this evening, then snow
levels will remain unseasonably low through Monday.
Accumulating snow will be possible for elevations as low as
500 feet, but the heaviest and most impactful accumulations
will remain above 1500 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map