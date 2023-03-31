Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 3:56AM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

CCA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 3000 feet

in elevation. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Those with recreation

plans in the Cascades this weekend should prepare for peak

winter conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower from around 3000

feet to 1000 feet behind a cold front this evening, then snow

levels will remain unseasonably low through Monday.

Accumulating snow will be possible for elevations as low as 500

feet, but the heaviest and most impactful accumulations will

remain above 1500 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map