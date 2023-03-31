Skip to Content
April 1, 2023 1:05 AM
Published

Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 4:06PM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches with 2 to 3 feet in higher
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains,
including Diamond Lake, Crater Lake and Union Creek. This
includes portions of Highways 62, 230, and 138.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates in parts of the Cascades,
including Crater and Diamond Lakes, have a 90 to 100%
probability to see 1″ per hour snowfall rates Saturday from 3
AM to 11 AM.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.

National Weather Service

