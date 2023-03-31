Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 4:36AM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

25 inches possible, mainly above 4500 feet, with locally

higher amounts near the crestline. Winds could gust as high as

45 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.