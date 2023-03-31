Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 6:57AM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains
and Southern Oregon Cascades, including Diamond Lake and Union
Creek. This includes portions of Highways 62, 230, 138, and
the Crater Lake area.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. Occasional whiteout
conditions are possible.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.