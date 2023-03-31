Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 6:57AM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains

and Southern Oregon Cascades, including Diamond Lake and Union

Creek. This includes portions of Highways 62, 230, 138, and

the Crater Lake area.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. Occasional whiteout

conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.