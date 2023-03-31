Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 4:06PM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches with 2 to 3 feet in higher

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains,

including Diamond Lake, Crater Lake and Union Creek. This

includes portions of Highways 62, 230, and 138.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates in parts of the Cascades,

including Crater and Diamond Lakes, have a 90 to 100%

probability to see 1″ per hour snowfall rates Saturday from 3

AM to 11 AM.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.