today at 12:53 PM
Published 4:36 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 4:36AM PDT until April 2 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day
Highlands.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

National Weather Service

