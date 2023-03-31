Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 8:24PM PDT until April 3 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches with 2 to 4 feet in higher

elevations in the Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For

the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except up to 15 inches over the

high terrain in eastern Klamath and western Lake County. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning. South Central Oregon

Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains, including Diamond Lake, Crater

Lake and Union Creek. This includes highways 62, 230, 58, most

of highway 138, and portions of highway 97 near Chemult. For the

Winter Weather Advisory, highway 97 from Modoc Point north, and

highway 140 east of Bly.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Do not

detour during winter storms.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates in parts of the Cascades,

including Crater and Diamond Lakes will approach an inch per

hour from 3 AM until 11 AM PDT Saturday. Visibility will be

reduced at times due to a combination of snow and winds.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

Do not detour during winter storms.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.