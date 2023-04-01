Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 2:04AM PDT until April 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Eastern Modoc County, including
portions of Highway 299. In Oregon, Eastern Lake County
including portions of Highway 140, Highway 395 and Highway 31
including Summer Lake.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur from 5 AM
to 5 PM.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.