today at 11:53 PM
Published 4:35 PM

Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 4:35PM PDT until April 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will begin weakening overnight.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

