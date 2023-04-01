Winter Storm Warning issued April 1 at 2:00AM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 4 to 12 inches, heaviest above 2000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will remain unseasonably low
through Monday. Accumulating snow will be possible for
elevations as low as 500 feet, but the heaviest and most
impactful accumulations will remain above 1500 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map