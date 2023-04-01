Winter Storm Warning issued April 1 at 2:00AM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of

1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 3000 feet in elevation.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will remain unseasonably low

through Monday. Accumulating snow will be possible for

elevations as low as 500 feet, but the heaviest and most

impactful accumulations will remain above 1500 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map