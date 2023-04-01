Winter Storm Warning issued April 1 at 2:19PM PDT until April 3 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 5 to 12 inches, except 11 to 27 inches above 2500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map