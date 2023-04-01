Winter Storm Warning issued April 1 at 3:06PM PDT until April 3 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches with 2 to 4 feet in the
higher elevations of the Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except up to 15 inches over the
high terrain in eastern Klamath and western Lake County. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, South Central Oregon
Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains, including Diamond Lake, Crater
Lake and Union Creek. This includes highways 62, 230, 58, most
of highway 138, and portions of highway 97 near Chemult. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, highway 97 from Modoc Point north, and
highway 140 east of Bly.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…For areas under the Winter Weather Advisory, travel
could be impacted from reduced visibility while snow falls and
wet roads. The main impact will be accumulating snow off
roadways, except dirt roads could see minor accumulations.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.