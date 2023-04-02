Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 11:29AM PDT until April 3 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, South Central Oregon

Cascades, including Diamond Lake, Crater Lake and Union Creek.

This includes highways 62, 230, 58, most of highway 138, and

portions of highway 97 near Chemult. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, highway 97 from Modoc Point north, and highway 140

east of Bly.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road

conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.