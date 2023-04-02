Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 1:34PM PDT until April 3 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 3 to 8 inches, except 6 to 14 inches above 2500 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map