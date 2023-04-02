Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 1:45PM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches above 4000 feet with 1 to 4 inches below 4000 feet.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.