Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 2:00AM PDT until April 3 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 11 inches, except 8 to 14 inches above
2500 feet.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map