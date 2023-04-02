Skip to Content
today at 10:29 AM
Published 2:00 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 2:00AM PDT until April 3 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 11 inches, except 8 to 14 inches above
2500 feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

