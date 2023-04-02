Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 2:00AM PDT until April 3 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 13 inches, except 7 to 18 inches above

2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map