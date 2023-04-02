Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:29 AM
Published 2:00 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 2:00AM PDT until April 3 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 13 inches, except 7 to 18 inches above
2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content