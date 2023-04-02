Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 4:47AM PDT until April 3 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches with 2 to 4 feet
in the higher elevations of the Cascades. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except
up to 15 inches over the high terrain in eastern Klamath and
western Lake County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, South Central Oregon
Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains, including Diamond Lake,
Crater Lake and Union Creek. This includes highways 62, 230,
58, most of highway 138, and portions of highway 97 near
Chemult. For the Winter Weather Advisory, highway 97 from
Modoc Point north, and highway 140 east of Bly.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…For areas under the Winter Weather Advisory, travel
could be impacted from reduced visibility while snow falls and
wet roads. The main impact will be accumulating snow off
roadways, except dirt roads could see minor accumulations.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.