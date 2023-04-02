Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 4:47AM PDT until April 3 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.

Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches with 2 to 4 feet

in the higher elevations of the Cascades. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except

up to 15 inches over the high terrain in eastern Klamath and

western Lake County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, South Central Oregon

Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains, including Diamond Lake,

Crater Lake and Union Creek. This includes highways 62, 230,

58, most of highway 138, and portions of highway 97 near

Chemult. For the Winter Weather Advisory, highway 97 from

Modoc Point north, and highway 140 east of Bly.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…For areas under the Winter Weather Advisory, travel

could be impacted from reduced visibility while snow falls and

wet roads. The main impact will be accumulating snow off

roadways, except dirt roads could see minor accumulations.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.