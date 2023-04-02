Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 6:13AM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 16
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.