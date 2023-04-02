Winter Weather Advisory issued April 2 at 2:56PM PDT until April 3 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, South Central Oregon
Cascades, including Diamond Lake, Crater Lake and Union Creek.
This includes highways 62, 230, 58, most of highway 138, and
portions of highway 97 near Chemult. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, highway 97 from Modoc Point north, and highway 140
east of Bly.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery
road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.