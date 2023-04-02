Winter Weather Advisory issued April 2 at 6:13AM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day
Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.