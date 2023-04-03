Winter Weather Advisory issued April 3 at 5:10AM PDT until April 4 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 6 inches, locally up to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map