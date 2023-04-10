Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 1:55PM PDT until April 11 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, portions of Modoc County, including the
Warner Mountains and southern Modoc County east of Adin. This
includes Highway 299 and Cedar Pass. In Oregon, extreme
eastern Klamath County and portions of Lake County from Summer
Lake South and east. This includes the Winter Rim and Highway
31 from Summer Lake to Paisley; US Highway 395 including
Valley Falls, Portions of Highway 140 east of Lakeview, and
Plush Cutoff Road.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make travel difficult for high
profile vehicles. In addition, winds may blow around unsecured
objects.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.