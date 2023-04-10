Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 3:34AM PDT until April 11 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, portions of Modoc County, including the

Warner Mountains and southern Modoc County east of Adin. This

includes Highway 299 and Cedar Pass. In Oregon, extreme eastern

Klamath County and portions of Lake County from Summer Lake

South and east. This includes the Winter Rim and Highway 31 from

Summer Lake to Paisley; US Highway 395 including Valley Falls,

Portions of Highway 140 east of Lakeview, and Plush Cutoff Road.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make travel difficult for high

profile vehicles. In addition, winds may blow around unsecured

objects.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.