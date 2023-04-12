Frost Advisory issued April 12 at 8:53AM PDT until April 13 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures appear to briefly fall below freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35 degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun will be slower to warm up. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHAT…Temperatures of 28 to 33 deg will result in frost formation.

