Frost Advisory issued April 12 at 8:53AM PDT until April 13 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Temperatures of 28 to 33 deg will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade
Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington,
South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures appear to briefly fall below
freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35
degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun
will be slower to warm up.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.