Frost Advisory issued April 13 at 2:10AM PDT until April 13 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Temperatures of 28 to 33 deg will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade
Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington,
South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures may briefly fall below
freezing close to sunrise, but are expected to stay below 36
degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun
will be slower to warm up.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.