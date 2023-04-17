Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 10:31PM PDT until April 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
AAA
* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches. Snow totals up to 8 inches, and up to 12 inches
along the peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds with falling snow may reduce
visibility at times. Because precipitation is showery, there
will likely be variations in snowfall amounts. Highest
accumulations will be above 4000 ft and along the volcanoes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map