Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 10:31PM PDT until April 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 5 inches. Snow totals up to 8 inches, and up to 12 inches

along the peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds with falling snow may reduce

visibility at times. Because precipitation is showery, there

will likely be variations in snowfall amounts. Highest

accumulations will be above 4000 ft and along the volcanoes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map