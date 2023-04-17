Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 1:16AM PDT until April 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and

Southern Oregon Cascades, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern

Klamath County and Western Lake County. In The Cascades and

northern Klamath county, this includes Chemult, Diamond Lake,

and the Crater Lake area. This includes highways 140, 97, 62,

138, and 230.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.