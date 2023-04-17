Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 2:03AM PDT until April 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The convective nature of the incoming
system could cause higher than forecasted snow accumulations in
isolated areas. These areas include elevations down to 1000 ft,
but because of the system it will very difficult to determine
if any given location will experience this.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map