Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 2:42PM PDT until April 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches. Up to 12 inches along the peaks. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds with falling snow may reduce
visibility at times. Because precipitation is showery, there
will likely be variations in snowfall amounts. Highest
accumulations will be above 4000 ft and along the volcanoes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map