Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 8:46PM PDT until April 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Santiam Pass could see localized snow

accumulations exceeding 8 inches by early Tuesday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.