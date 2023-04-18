Skip to Content
April 19, 2023 6:05 AM
Published 10:41 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 10:41PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 6 inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

National Weather Service

