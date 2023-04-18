Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 1:49PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.